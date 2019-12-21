Burlington County man charged with sharing child porn

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A township resident was charged with sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Alan Sylvain, 20, was arrested Dec. 13 following an investigation that began earlier this year when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children alerted authorities about Sylvain's online activity, prosecutor's said.

Investigators said that earlier this year, when Sylvain was living in Palmyra, he used a chatting platform to transfer the images.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree and one count of third-degree child endangerment related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations participated in the investigation.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Sylvain had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

