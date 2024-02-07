NJ fast-food restaurant’s big deal: Would you like a million bucks with that?

🍔 Burger King wants to give one lucky person a million dollars

💲 Create the next best Whopper and the money can be yours

🍔The contest is from now until March 17.

How does a Whopper and one million dollars sound to you? Pretty good, right?

Burger King is holding its “Million Dollar Whopper Contest” from now until March 17, inviting fans to submit their ideas for the next Whopper idea, and a million-dollar prize.

A customer walks into a Burger King restaurant in Chicago, Illinois (Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

How to participate

To participate, entrants must sign up for the BK Royal Perks and may submit up to three contest entries with their suggestions for a Whopper sandwich that includes anywhere between three and eight toppings.

Follow the instructions to create and submit your Whopper idea. Each entrant will be presented with a bun. Select either a 100% flame-grilled beef patty or an Impossible patty for the Whopper idea. Add at least three but no more than eight toppings.

Burger King Burger King loading...

A topping does not have to be a single ingredient but rather can be a mixture of ingredients that are typically treated as a single item, such as salsa, marinara sauce, and pesto.

Toppings must be edible food items. You may not include non-edible or non-food items, peanuts crustacean shellfish, and beverages.

Each topping submitted will be reviewed by an AI tool that recognizes millions of edible items. You will then receive an AI-generated image and original theme song inspired by your creation that can be shared on social media.

Once the entry is submitted, the participant will be prompted to register or log into their BK Perks account.

Whoppers AI-Generated (Burger King) Whoppers AI-Generated (Burger King) loading...

Then what happens?

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. The judging will start on March 18 and last through mid-April.

Burger King will assess the Whopper ideas based on feasibility, popularity, and innovation, and select three Whopper ideas, each with a distinctive build, as “Million Dollar Whopper Contenders.”

Those finalists will be notified by email on or about April 25.

A Burger King sign hangs outside a restaurant A Burger King sign hangs outside a restaurant (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

In May, the three finalists and their guests (one guest per finalist) will be invited to Burger King headquarters in Miami to help finalize a restaurant-ready version of the MDW contender based on their respective contest entries.

Starting in November, the public will have a chance to vote on their favorite of the three Whopper sandwich creations, as each one will be available at participating Burger King restaurants.

The winner will be announced in January 2025. The grand prize winner will receive one million dollars. The second-place winner will receive $200,000 and the third-place winner will walk away with $100,000.

Good luck!

