Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica, is an Olympic athlete

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, is among the U.S. athletes who have qualified for the Olympic games in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old Colts Neck native and second of the iconic musicians' three grown children, has been riding for most of her life (since she was a Kindergartner).

"Been dreaming of this since I can remember! Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality," Jessica Springsteen said on Instagram Tuesday.

The U.S. equestrian team announced its jumping roster on Monday ahead of the opening ceremonies set for July 23.

Springsteen is among more than 20 athletes with New Jersey roots who will be competing in a variety of sports at the games in Japan.

Jessica Springsteen at The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain in July 2019 (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

2018: Evan Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Sam Springsteen, and Jessica Springsteen attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards. (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Her parents were named chairs of the U.S. Equestrian Team Foundation’s fundraising gala in the winter of 2019, before the pandemic delayed the summer games by a year.

“Patti and I have been involved with the horse world for more than 20 years since Jess started riding when she was five years old,” Springsteen said in a written release at the time.

“Our lives have been deeply enriched by our involvement in the riding world. I’ve gotten to watch my daughter grow up into a young woman of character and excellence. I’ve gotten to watch the best in the world compete year after year, and I know what that takes,” he added.

