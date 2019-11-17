Bruce Springsteen rocks the Stone Pony for a private benefit

ASBURY PARK — Bruce Springsteen showed up and rocked the Stone Pony for a private show Saturday night, to benefit one of his kids' alma maters.

Backstreets Magazine shared a video clip on Twitter, which had been posted to Youtube, of Springsteen doing an acoustic version of "Thunder Road" to close out the evening which was a fundraiser for Boston College.

As reported by the Asbury Park Press, the roughly two-hour show also featured E Street Band drummer, Max Weinberg, and Bobby Bandiera.

The evening included nearly two dozen songs, a few of them covers, according to a setlist posted online at setlist.fm.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Springsteen did a previous benefit for Boston College in 2011, while one of his two sons with Patti Scialfa, Evan Springsteen, still was a student there. The family also includes daughter, Jessica Springsteen.

At that 2011 show, actor Tim Robbins, news anchor Brian Williams and then-Governor Chris Christie were in the crowd, the same Rolling Stone report said.

More from New Jersey 101.5: