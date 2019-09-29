Bruce Springsteen returns home to Freehold, again, to jam onstage

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Bruce Springsteen went home, again, to help celebrate the launch of a new exhibit that pays tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's strong Jersey roots.

The musician, who turned 70 on Sept. 23, shared a stage Saturday with longtime friends and collaborators, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers to perform the Springsteen-penned song, "Light of Day."

It was the launch event for "Springsteen: His Hometown" at the Monmouth County Historical Association. As reported by the Asbury Park Press, The Bobby Bandiera Band also performed for the crowd of about 600, gathered under a tent.

Video of the performance was posted on Youtube:

The historical exhibit, housed at 70 Court Street, displays over 150 unique items featuring selections from both the Monmouth County Historical Association and The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

It provides a "comprehensive look" at how the Monmouth County community has been thematically woven into Springsteen’s music and art throughout his career, according to a press release.

Entrance is ticketed, with admission $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students with ID.

Children six-years-old and younger are free, as are Monmouth County Historical Association Members.

The exhibit is open each Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Springsteen talked about growing up in Freehold, at length, during his acclaimed show "Springsteen on Broadway," as a spoken introduction to a stripped down version of his song, "My Hometown."

The song performed Saturday together has taken on a life of its own over the years, through the Asbury Park-based Light of Day Foundation.

The foundation and its annual fundraiser shows are aimed at raising money and awareness in the battle to defeat Parkinson’s disease and related illnesses, inspired by Grushecky's manager, Bob Benjamin.

Springsteen has joined Grushecky onstage at the benefits multiple times since they began in 2000, growing in scope for a cumulative total of funds raised to over $5 million in 2018.

