Bruce Springsteen exhibition opening in Freehold — his hometown

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — New Jersey son Bruce Springsteen will turn 70 years old on Sept. 23. In conjunction with the Boss' big day, The Monmouth County Historical Association in Freehold is proud to announce the opening of a historical exhibition in his honor.

"Springsteen: His Hometown" opens Sunday, Sept. 29 and runs through Fall 2020. There will be a special preview event called "Dancing in the Dark" on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The exhibition provides a comprehensive look of how Monmouth County has been thematically woven into Bruce Springsteen's music and art throughout his career.Freehold is where Springsteen grew up and the exhibit's unveiling will coincide with the centennial of Freehold Borough.

The exhibition will feature more than 150 items, some that even die-hard Springnuts have never seen.

Melissa Ziobro, Monmouth University specialist professor of public history, said the items feature selections from both the MCHA and The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

Items include original color posters from The Castilles — Springsteen's first band that originated in Freehold, a personal scrapbook made by Bruce's mother, Adele, and his mom's 1943 high school yearbook.

Mark Krajnak, MCHA

Going even further back in time, on display will be a 19th Century Civil War document that includes a Springsteen ancestor and an 1801 document signed by John Springsteen, a patriot of the Revolution and direct ancestor to The Boss.

Ziobro said there will be items from Springsteen himself that include guitars and other personal mementos.

Exhibition hours run Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets and information are available at www.SpringsteenHisHometown.com. Proceeds from the exhibit will benefit MCHA, dedicated to preserving and sharing the story of Monmouth County.

So will Springsteen show up at his own exhibit?

"We can hope," Ziobro said. "I certainly don't have solid information on that but we would hope that he can come over at some point and loves what we have put together."

More from New Jersey 101.5: