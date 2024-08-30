Bruce Springsteen releases new single off a tribute album

🎤 Bruce Springsteen has a new single out

🎤 It's the third single released from a tribute album

🎤 Other artists are on the album due out next month

Peptic ulcers forced Bruce Springsteen to end his 2023 tour with the E Street Band after performing three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in September. But they promised to be back.

That was a well-kept promise. The Boss is back better and healthier than ever, having resumed his 2024 tour in Phoenix in March, and performing shows across Europe. The band wrapped up two gigs at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and is heading to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7. The tour is expected to wrap up in Vancouver on Nov. 22.

Touring hasn’t been the only thing on Springsteen’s plate.

He just released the third single, “She Don’t Love Me Now,” off the upcoming Jesse Malin tribute album, “Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin.”

Maybe you already heard it on Wednesday night when New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise interviewed longtime radio and music industry veteran Jerry Rubino to discuss the album and the single.

Malin is a rock musician, guitarist, and songwriter from Queens, New York, who began his performing career in the band, Heart Attack, and rose to fame as the vocalist of D Generation.

In May 2023, the 57-year-old Malin suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He is now undergoing a strict daily regimen with physical therapy and stem-cell treatments.

“While I was working hard on my recovery at a clinic in Argentina, I had no idea that my friends and the producers of this record were reaching out to so many great artists to have them do versions of my songs,” Malin said.

One of those artists he gave major props to was Bruce Springsteen.

“Bruce gave it that Stax-soul thing that we were dreaming of when we recorded the original. It’s so surreal to me,” says Malin, who recorded the song for his 2015 album, “New York Before The War.”

For the 2024 version, Springsteen is backed by Jesse’s band and E Street band saxophonist, Jake Clemons.

“Bruce’s generosity, honesty and support are equally as powerful as his songwriting and performing,” Malin said. He added that Bruce is just one of those guys who you spend time with and it feels like you’ve known him for years.

Malin said when he heard Springsteen’s version of “She Don’t Love Me Now,” it took him out of a dark time, and he felt excited about life again.

This is not the first time Springsteen has worked with Malin. In 2007, The Boss duetted on Malin’s song, “Broken Radio,” written for his late mother.

Malin will perform at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Dec. 1 and 2. He is set to perform a full set with his band followed by special guests at each show including Jakob Dylan, The Hold Steady, Lucinda Williams, and more.

Will Springsteen show up, too? That has yet to be determined. Tickets can be found here.

Other artists appearing on the new album include Bille Joe Armstrong of Green Day, The Counting Crowes, Elvis Costello, Little Steven Van Zandt, and so many others.

All the money raised from album sales will go to Malin’s Sweet Relief artist fund.

Listen and watch Springsteen’s new single, “She Don’t Love Me Now," below.

The 27-track collection is set for release on September 20.

Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin Track Listing

1. Prisoners Of Paradise (Bleachers)

2. Oh Sheena (Counting Crows)

3. She Don’t Love Me Now (Bruce Springsteen)

4. Black Haired Girl (Billie Joe Armstrong)

5. Brooklyn (Dinosaur Jr.)

6. About You (Frank Turner)

7. Turn Up The Mains (Alison Mosshart, Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt, Mike Watt & Joey C.)

8. Room 13 (Lucinda Williams & Elvis Costello)

9. Don’t Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day) (The Wallflowers)

10. The Way We Used to Roll (Spoon)

11. Shane (Rocky O’Riordan)

12. In The Modern World (Butch Walker)

13. High Lonesome (Susanna Hoffs)

14. Greener Pastures (Graham Parker)

15, Meet Me At The End Of The World (Alejandro Escovedo)

16. Death Star (The Hold Steady)

17. Riding On The Subway (Tommy Stinson & Ruby Stinson)

18. St. Mark's Sunset (The Walker Roaders)

19. Dead On (Ian Hunter)

20. Almost Grown (Danny Clinch and Christopher Thorn with Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country)

21. Shining Down (Aaron Lee Tasjan)

22. When You’re Young (Low Cut Connie)

23.. All The Way From Moscow (Willie Nile)

24. No Way Out (Rancid)

25. You Know It’s Dark When Atheists Start To Pray (Gogol Bordello)

26. God Is Dead (Agnostic Front)

27. Frankie (Murphy’s Law)

