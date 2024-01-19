Check your fridge: A spinach salad recall comes from NJ farm

🔴 Spinach at a NJ farm is being recalled due to possible listeria contamination

🔴 Bright Farms issued the recall of the spinach and some salad kits

🔴A list of affected products is below

POMPTON PLAINS — Popeye and every other spinach eater in New Jersey, beware.

Bright Farms has issued a voluntary recall of spinach grown by its supplier Element Farms at its Pompton Plains, New Jersey farm, and distributed under the BrightFarms brand because the spinach has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Also due to potential cross-contamination, BrightFarms is issuing a voluntary recall of four salad kit products from its Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania facility that uses spinach.

The salads, including Mediterranean Crunch Kit, Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, and Southwest Chipotle, were sold in several states including New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, as well as Connecticut, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The BrightFarms baby spinach comes in 3.5 oz., clear, plastic containers. The salad kits range from 5.85 oz to 6.7 oz containers. The “best buy” dates, as well as the UPC, and facility codes can be found at the bottom of each package.

attachment-Spinach loading...

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the company.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all the recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who purchased any of the affected products should throw them out or present a photo of the product or receipt to their place of purchase for a full refund, then discard.

Questions? Email them to info@brightfarms.com.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom