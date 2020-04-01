Brighter, drier, warmer weather on the way for NJ — no fooling!

Happy April! Some welcome, although temporary, improvements are in New Jersey's weather forecast over the next couple of days. I can't say any day will be perfectly pleasant, but at least we'll see some sunshine.

As Wednesday begins, an area of low pressure — a storm system — is centered just off the North Carolina coast. That's just close enough to spit some sprinkles at far southern New Jersey. This is only a morning thing, with dry conditions resuming by around 9-10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, we're starting the day with clouds and cool temperatures, averaging upper 30s across the Garden State. By Wednesday afternoon, I'm optimistic we'll see some peeks of sun, as our sky slowly transitions from grey to blue. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s, which is still a bit below-normal for early April.

Skies should substantially clear out Wednesday night. Temps will once again end up on the cool side, bottoming out in the upper 30s.

Thursday looks bright and sunny! With seasonable high temperatures in the mid 50s! But there will be one unavoidable weather nuisance throughout Thursday — wind. (You can thank the pressure gradient produced by that departing storm system and an approaching high pressure.) Sustained winds out of the north-northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with regular gusts over 30 mph.

Thursday night into Friday morning, clouds return and we'll probably see a batch of showers pass through New Jersey. With a stiff breeze shifting to the north-northeast, we'll once again get a taste of that cool, damp marine air. I don't think Friday will be all grey or a total washout, so we'll keep high temps holding steady in the lower to mid 50s.

The first weekend of April will feature more clouds than sun. And perhaps a passing rain shower at some point — current models suggest Saturday morning and Sunday night are the best chances for raindrops. Forecast high temperatures are in the below-normal lower 50s on Saturday and more seasonable mid-upper 50s on Sunday.

Guidance suggests a bigger warmup arrives early next week, as thermometers return to the 60s. (Hooray!) There will be sun, there will be clouds, and there will be a few showers around too for both Monday and Tuesday. The next potential washout day will be on or about next Wednesday.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.