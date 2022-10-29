Brick, NJ Zoning Board turns down popular fast-food spots

What a bummer.

We've asked you numerous times what kind of restaurants you'd like to see in Ocean County. And last month, there was a beacon of hope that one of the most popular responses, Shack Shack, would be coming to Brick.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but according to Brick Shorebeat, the proposal for Shake Shack was rejected today, along with an application for First Watch, a popular brunch spot.

Does this mean a definite end for the future of these spots ever coming to Brick?

Before I get into that, let me explain a little more about the two restaurants, and where they were proposed to be built.

Chances are you've been to Shake Shack before, or maybe you've heard about how great it is from friends who have gone. They're known for their burgers, and milkshakes (as their name suggests). I'm a vegetarian, and am obsessed with their really yummy fried Portobello mushroom stuffed with cheese. I've also had a rainbow cookie milkshake from them, and loved it.

Photo by Thomas Habr on Unsplash Photo by Thomas Habr on Unsplash loading...

I've also visited First Watch in Pittsburgh before they opened up some New Jersey locations. They had a really great brunch menu with a ton of variety and generous portions.

Both Shake Shack and First Watch would've been great additions to Brick Town Plaza at Route 70 and Chambers Brg Road. But, per Brick Shorebeat, there were concerns about the food spots disrupting the flow of traffic in the area.

Will we ever see Shake Shack and First Watch at Brick Town Plaza? The article mentions it's possible, but the plans would need to be revised to fix the issues brought up by the zoning board.

Here's hoping we'll get our Shake Shack & First Watch!

10 Ocean County Restaurants You Wish Would Reopen We're still dreaming of our favorite menu items.