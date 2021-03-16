Brick man admits to driving through flock of geese in parking lot

A Brick man admitted to purposely driving through a flock of geese in a Toms River shopping center.

Quintin Alec-Manning, 22, of Brick, pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge, which could result in several months in county jail.

He admitted he was behind the wheel on May 29, 2019, when he drove his vehicle through the parking lot of Indian Head Plaza on Route 9, killing five geese.

Toms River police opened an investigation after a picture of the geese was posted by the Ocean County Scanner News website. They arrested him after being identified by customers and business owners at the shopping center.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the state will be seeking a term of 90 days in the Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation plus community service and an order prohibiting him from ever owning or working with animals.

Alec-Manning was initially charged by state animal officials with five counts of killing wildlife with the aid of a motor vehicle, taking geese in manner other than prescribed and taking geese during closed hunting season. He was also charged by Toms River police with five counts of third-degree animal cruelty

