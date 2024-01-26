If I could live anywhere I wanted, Cape May would certainly be one of the finalists; if I could afford this mansion, it would seal the deal.

It has a mind-boggling 12,000 square feet of living space and, of course, has an ocean view. Since it’s on a corner, it actually has multiple ocean views.

The massive home was built in 2003 and features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The grand entry foyer presents its own palatial setting with a remarkable elliptical dual stairwell and a massive multi-tiered classic chandelier.

The asking price is $11.5 million and, according to NJ.com, if it sells for that, it would be a record for Cape May.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen is magazine worthy, with granite counter-tops, Dacor appliances including two wall ovens, six burner range, 2 dishwashers, sub-zero refrigerator, center island and plenty of cabinet space.

Relax and unwind in the spacious and open great room with 40 ft. ceiling, dual sided fireplace, Brazilian cherry wood flooring and walls of glass showcasing the manicured and magnificent Roman gardens.

The enormous primary suite features a spacious bedroom with fireplace, a sitting room with built in cabinets and fireplace, walk-in closet and access to second floor porch overlooking the ocean.

The laundry room is literally bigger than my kitchen.

If you don’t feel like walking across the street to the ocean, just take a dip in the pool.

Enjoy the outdoor kitchen.

Property taxes were over $79,000!

Be warned, if you want to take an in-person tour, they will check your financials first; no looky-lous for this baby.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

