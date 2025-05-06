Breaks in the dreary weather coming up for NJ, more rain too

The Bottom Line

Parts of New Jersey have now picked up over an inch of beneficial rainfall since the weeknd. While it has not been a solid soaking, and probably will not completely erase our drought and wildfire concerns, it certainly helps.

The unsettled weather continues for another day.

However, the stagnant storm system responsible for our recent bouts of rain is slowly shifting away. That means we will see improvements to our weather soon — brighter skies, warmer temperatures, and drier weather. Our next storm system is just around the corner though, arriving by the end of the week. And that may bring about the wettest day of them all.

One of the most important aspects of my job as a meteorologist is not just to help you plan your day and your week, but also to watch out for any dangerous weather that may get in your way. And there is one potential hazard worth mentioning for Tuesday - strong thunderstorms.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday

Tuesday begins where Monday left off — cloudy, foggy, and rainy in spots.

Rainfall on Tuesday will come in streaks and spurts. We are expecting two or three waves of showers and thunderstorms to pass over New Jersey throughout the day. It will not be steady rain, and there will be dry hours in between those rounds of wet weather.

Tuesday will remain unsettled and showery, with a few rumbles of thunder possible too. (Accuweather) Tuesday will remain unsettled and showery, with a few rumbles of thunder possible too. (Accuweather) loading...

Total rainfall could reach about a quarter-inch to half-inch for most. If stronger storm cells and downpours develop, I could see someone in NJ picking up an inch.

The best chance of a strong gusty thunderstorm on Tuesday will be along the western edge of New Jersey. (Accuweather) The best chance of a strong gusty thunderstorm on Tuesday will be along the western edge of New Jersey. (Accuweather) loading...

Tuesday morning will stay dreary and foggy. But by the afternoon, we should get some peeks of sun. That will push high temperatures a bit warmer, reaching 65 degrees (north and coast) to 75 degrees (inland).

By Tuesday night, our rain chance fizzles to just an isolated shower. It will remain mostly cloudy, with comfortable low temperatures around the mid 50s.

Wednesday

There could still be a stray shower hanging over New Jersey as you wake up Wednesday morning. But the rest of the day looks dry and pleasant.

Wednesday dries out nicely, with partial clearing and mild temperatures. (Accuweather) Wednesday dries out nicely, with partial clearing and mild temperatures. (Accuweather) loading...

Expect clearing to partly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach about 70 to 75 degrees.

Thursday

The first half of Thursday looks good, although our next storm system will draw closer and closer.

With a mix of sun and clouds, high temps should again reach the lower 70s on Thursday.

The only hiccup is an increasing chance of showers. Raindrops could arrive as early as Thursday afternoon. More likely, wet weather will spread into New Jersey Thursday evening.

Friday

Friday does not look like a nice weather day at all.

I am not sure it is going to rain all day, so I am struggling to call it a total washout. But it will be wet through much of the daytime hours, and will stay cloudy and miserably cool too.

A compact storm system will pass directly over New Jersey on Friday, leading to a period of soaking rain. (Accuweather) A compact storm system will pass directly over New Jersey on Friday, leading to a period of soaking rain. (Accuweather) loading...

Over an inch of rain is possible in spots from Friday morning through early afternoon. The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero. High temperatures will only reach the 50s at best.

The Weekend & Beyond

Behind Friday's storm system, New Jersey will fall into a drier air mass and quieter weather pattern. Just in time for the weekend.

A shower may linger into Saturday morning. Then partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to rise into the 60s Saturday afternoon.

Mother's Day Sunday might be the nicest day of the week. It will be mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s. (South Jersey may end up cloudier, with a storm system fly-by in progress.)

Monday should also be pleasant, before our next chance of rain moves in next Tuesday-Wednesday. I say keep the occasional bursts of wet weather coming — I'm tired of talking about "much-needed rain" by now!

8 Meats You Legally Can't BBQ in New Jersey I hope you never even considered eating these animals, but if you have, you can't. Gallery Credit: Gianna

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.