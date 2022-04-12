Brand new alt-rock music festival coming to Atlantic City, NJ

NJ's alternative rock scene must, at times, feel left out by tour managers and concert promoters. Unless a major headliner is coming to MetLife Stadium or Prudential Center, your options to see an alt-rock concert are usually limited within the confines of the Garden State. It's been a long time since Bamboozle.

That's what makes today's announcement of the brand new Frantic City Music Festival in Atlantic City all that more exciting.

The one-day festival will take place at the Orange Loop Amphitheater in Atlantic City, Sept. 24.

The lineup includes:

Car Seat Headrest

Yo La Tengo

Snail Mail

The Murder City Devils

Shannon And The Clams

Superchunk

The Raveonettes

Rocket From The Crypt

Samiam

Titus Andronicus

Protomartyr

Control Top

It's worth noting: Yo La Tengo originated in Hoboken, NJ. Titus Andronicus, meanwhile, hails from Glen Rock, NJ.

The festivities will be hosted by none other than Fred Armisan of "SNL" fame.

According to StereoGum, Frantic City was booked by Todd Abramson, the longtime New Jersey indie rock promoter and WFMU DJ who used to be a partner in the legendary Hoboken nightclub Maxwell’s, along with co-creator Joe HoldFast of HoldFast records.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 15 on the festival website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City