Boy was naked in hallway, recorded using restroom, parents say in lawsuit against NJ school

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — The parents of an elementary school student with Down syndrome have filed a lawsuit against the school district alleging their son was mistreated by an assistant who recorded video of the boy in the restroom.

According to the lawsuit obtained by NJ.com, the boy was in a class at Ocean Township Elementary School at the start of the 2018-19 school year when the assistant assigned to him walked him naked down a hallway, recorded him using the bathroom and was made to sit alone at lunch.

A door was also propped open making him visible to other students in an adjacent classroom, according to the lawsuit.

When the mother brought the video to the attention of school, the principal said he checked the phone and couldn't find the footage, according to the lawsuit. She reported the video to Ocean Township police who said the footage was deleted, the lawsuit says.

The parents are suing on grounds the school violated the state's anti-discrimination laws and created a hostile classroom environment.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

