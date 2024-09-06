Boy gets pinned between two cars outside NJ ice rink

🚨The boy was standing behind a vehicle that was hit by another

🚨He was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment

MIDDLETOWN — A teen became pinned between two vehicles in the parking lot of the Middletown Sports Complex Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said a teenage male was standing behind a parked vehicle in the pickup area. It was struck by another vehicle whose driver didn't see the boy, trapping him between the two vehicles, Bailey said.

The boy was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment. Bailey said the boy's injuries are not life-threatening but did not have an update on his condition on Friday morning.

Bailey said the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia