Boy camps out for free Krispy Kreme doughnuts

You might consider yourself a diehard fan of a certain fast food item, but would you be willing to camp out for two days for it? That’s what happened at a New Jersey Krispy Kreme location.

A new store was scheduled to open in Paramus and 9-year-old Shae Fishman wanted to be the first customer, although he wasn’t sure what his reward would be. According to the Daily Voice, the boy set up a tent on Sunday outside the store and waited for two days with his father, Matthew Fishman. The two played wiffleball to pass the time, patiently waiting for the store’s grand opening. His mom, Abigail told the Daily Voice that Shae had a great time camping out with his dad and that he didn’t even look at a screen for two straight days! He kept his eye on the prize, even though he wasn’t quite sure what that prize would be.

When the store opened at 6:00 am on that Tuesday, there was Shae, ready to be the first customer, and his patience was rewarded. As the store’s first ever patron, the company gave him a free dozen doughnuts not just for that day, but every month for the next year! Mission accomplished. Shae and his family will now get a monthly supply of his favorite doughnuts to reward his tenacity.

Krispy Kreme Regional Manager Nina Mejia told the Daily Voice “that's what Krispy Kreme represents: creating memories with your family.” It just goes to show you that persistence pays off!

