Boy band lovers: the POP 2000 Tour is headed to Atlantic City, NJ

It’s the year 2000. “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys is on repeat and *NSYNC just released their new album “No Strings Attached”. You’re headed out to Limited Too to go grab your favorite Spice Girls lollipops and pick up the latest copy of J-14 magazine at CVS because have you seen the giant centerfold poster of Nick Carter?! (I was an AJ fan though).

The boy band era was the highlight of every 90s girl’s childhood. We grew up listening and crushing on these boys that we all wallpapered down our rooms with their posters.

And let’s not start on the Backstreet Boys vs. *NSYNC drama or which was the better boy band (Backstreet Boys all the way!).

Although those were the top contenders following the '80s boy band New Kids On The Block, the '90s/early 2000s also had 98 Degrees, LFO, O-Town, and remember that 2gether? They were a made-up group to mock the real boy bands and had a show on MTV.

Then you had your European boy bands that you knew a song or two but they still made it into your Teen Beat magazine like BBMak, 5ive, and Westlife.

I’m sure you’re familiar with the name Jesse McCartney. Did you know he started in a boy band? The group was called Dream Street and if you listen to the song “It Happens Every Time,” you’ll hear a little baby voice in the middle of the song. That would be Jesse.

Dream Street actually (digitally) reunited in 2020 after one of the members, Chris Trousdale, passed away.

So why are we talking about boy bands from 20+ years ago (that just made me feel old)? Because the early 2000s are back and nostalgia is needed right now. The POP 2000 Tour is coming to New Jersey and to the Philadelphia area.

It’s hosted by *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and features performances from:

O-Town

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray

The 2008 American Idol winner David Cook

Ryan Cabrera

and Brad Fischetti of LFO

They’ll be performing at Harrah’s in Atlantic City on May 6, 2023, and at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA on July 20, 2023.

If you’re a Backstreet fan like I am, sorry to say they are not part of this tour as they are still on their DNA world tour, but let’s keep our eyes and ears open for some news on their 30th anniversary this year (again, I made myself feel old).

You can find all the information on the tour HERE.

