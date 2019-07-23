Boy, 8, with cancer gets surprise from NJ firefighters: Water for pool

Parents of a child suffering from cancer could only afford to fill their pool half way. But two local fire companies just did it all for free, according to a report on NJ.com.

Deven Seyler, 8, of Millstone Township, developed cancer in a bone in one of his legs. This entirely changed the way Deven lives his life, especially going swimming, one of his favorite summer activities.

Due to Deven's therapy schedule and risk of infection, the family could no longer go to the community pool like they used to, the report said. His parents decided to surprise Deven by fixing up their backyard and filling the pool for the summer.

Photo Credit: Dennis Symons Jr

They called the Hope Fire Company of Upper Freehold on June 27, requesting two truck-loads of water for a pool that requires five truck-loads.

They did this to save money for their son’s treatments. Instead of following the family’s request, Hope Fire Co. and Millstone Fire Co, showed up with intentions to surprise the family.

Photo Credit: Dennis Symons Jr

According to Deven’s GoFundMe page, he is a sweet boy “who offers hugs to everyone he meets”.

His family travels to Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center in New York four times or more per week. They pay tolls, parking, and many payments of treatment and care. Donations can be made at gofundme.com.