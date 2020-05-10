Box truck struck and killed 21-year-old NJ woman, police say

ELIZABETH — Police are investigating a 21-year-old pedestrian being struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo announced Sunday.

Sabryna Morales, a city resident, was found by Elizabeth Police along the 900 block of East Grand Street Saturday evening.

Responding officers determined Morales had been hit by a box truck moments before they arrived, Ruotolo said.

It was not immediately clear if the truck remained at the scene, or if police were aware of the identity of the driver involved. As of Sunday afternoon, no charged had been filed in connection with the pedestrian death.

Ruotolo said anyone with information about the incident can contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Nicholas Falcicchio at 908-721-8186.

More from New Jersey 101.5: