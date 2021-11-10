Box truck, car crash slows NJ Turnpike near Newark Airport

ELIZABETH — A crash caused huge delays on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Liberty International Airport during the Wednesday morning commute.

Three of four lanes in the outer lanes were blocked for clean-up and investigation of the crash between a box truck and a car, causing delays back to Exit 11 for the Garden State Parkway.

The crash also caused 30-minute delays for NJ Transit buses that travel through that area. Traffic coming from Route 278 and the Goethals Bridge headed north on the Turnpike was delayed.

The delays also affected access to the airport from Exit 13A because the crash scene was just north of the exit.

The lanes remained closed as of 9:30 a.m.

State Police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the second vehicle was a car that burst into flames upon impact.

