Bound Brook, NJ man charged with raping young girl he met online

Bound Brook, NJ man charged with raping young girl he met online

Lenic Galvin (Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

BOUND BROOK — A 20-year-old borough man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl he met online.

Investigators learned on July 26 that the girl alleged she was sexually assaulted in Bound Brook by a man she had met on social media.

Investigators said Lenic S. Galvin arranged for transportation for the girl to travel to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

Galvin was arrested on July 27 and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by contact, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Galvin was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons?

We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

 

Filed Under: Bound Brook, Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top