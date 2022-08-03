Bound Brook, NJ man charged with raping young girl he met online

BOUND BROOK — A 20-year-old borough man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl he met online.

Investigators learned on July 26 that the girl alleged she was sexually assaulted in Bound Brook by a man she had met on social media.

Investigators said Lenic S. Galvin arranged for transportation for the girl to travel to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

Galvin was arrested on July 27 and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by contact, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Galvin was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

