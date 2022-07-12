Bought at 7-Eleven, wins on 7/11: Crazy NJ Lottery coincidence

TRENTON – Somebody won the New Jersey Lottery's Pick-6 on 7/11 with a ticket bought at 7-Eleven.

Monday’s $17.3 million jackpot was won through a ticket sold at a 7-Eleven store in Maplewood in Essex County, adjacent to a Shell station at the intersection of Valley Street and Parker Avenue.

The winning numbers for the Monday, July 11, drawing were: 06, 07, 12, 14, 34 and 45. So, it had a 7 in there, but not an 11.

The 7-Eleven store will receive a $10,000 bonus as the retailer that sold the winning ticket.

The jackpot resets to $2 million for the next drawing on Thursday.

The Pick-6 lottery hadn’t been won since January.

The game’s rules were updated in April to offer better chances of winning, by reducing the pool of numbers from 49 to 46. But the price of the game was increased to $2, with an add-on feature for an additional dollar for a chance to win $250,000 and other prizes in an additional drawing.

Pick-6 used to be the New Jersey Lottery’s big-jackpot game after its introduction in 1980 but was eclipsed by multistate games introduced in 1999 and 2010.

Get our free mobile app

In fiscal 2020, the Lottery’s $3.2 billion in revenue included $55 million in Pick-6 sales. The biggest source of revenue, by far, was scratch-off games at $1.95 billion in sales.

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

CHECK OUT: Where NJ's biggest winning lottery tickets were sold

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.