Borough spent $185,000 fighting fire at landmark Marcal factory

ELMWOOD PARK — Officials say the borough spent nearly $185,000 fighting a blaze that destroyed a landmark paper plant and toppled its iconic sign earlier this year, but they believe insurance will cover most if not all of that amount.

NorthJersey.com reports that repair and replacement of equipment after the Marcal Paper Mills fire in January cost more than $92,000. The borough spent almost $85,000 on first responders' payroll and nearly $7,000 to feed personnel fighting the fire round-the-clock in frigid temperatures.

Elmwood Park's administrator, Michael Foligno, said the borough "fully anticipates" being reimbursed for all costs by its joint insurance fund and the company's insurance.

The fire destroyed 30 of 36 buildings and Marcal's iconic red sign. Owner Soundview Paper Co. has said it's assessing restarting operations.

