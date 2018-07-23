Bordentown softball ‘fighting for life’ to play in World Series

BRISTOL, Connecticut — The Bordentown girls softball team shut out Vermont 10-0 to stay alive in the Little League Softball World Series Eastern Division tournament.

The team stays alive in the tournament and takes on a team from Staten Island Monday afternoon. The team returns home with its next loss.

"We battling. At this point you're fighting for your life every game," manager Mike Hoppe told New Jersey 101.5. Despite Saturday's opening loss, he said the team has played two good games.

Hoppe said his daughter, Erin, didn't allow Vermont any hits over four innings in Sunday's game. Kelci O'Dell, Lauren Scharko, Katrina Benton and Cadence Mapes-Klemic each had two hits.

"Our kids are strange and they like to play kind of the underdog, back-against-the-wall. I think after the loss they were a little shell shocked and it put things back into perspective. I think they're going to come out strong."

Their next game is scheduled for 3 p.m. but could be delayed by rain.

