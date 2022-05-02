Bookstores: One retail business actually having a rebirth in NJ

It seems as though several corporations are becoming so powerful that it’s starting to take a toll on some of the world's most integral stores, such as bookstores.

This past week Barnes & Noble located in Clark, New Jersey, announced that it will be closing after 24 years. The reason for closure came down to the landlord terminating the lease, but this still raises concerns about more book stores potentially closing.

This Barnes & Noble in particular has created a sense of community for those in Clark over the years and will definitely be missed. The exact Barnes & Noble is now in search of a new location so that they can continue to provide books and hospitality.

There is another Barnes & Noble in danger of closing in Springfield due to Chick-fil-A, a much stronger corporation wanting to construct a new location.

For once, this closing story isn’t as sad as most. Barnes & Noble, in addition to other bookstores, has gotten lucky. Thanks to social media, there has weirdly been a surge in paper books, almost like a “retail apocalypse.” That could keep some of them going.

Perhaps better news for the little guys is this: More than 170 independent book stores opened in the year of 2021, despite the fact we were enduring a pandemic. More people have been getting into reading as many books have become viral on Tik Tok.

People have started using social media platforms to discuss books new and old, which has caused paper book sales to skyrocket. It is almost heartwarming to know books will never be “extinct” and that we can look forward to many more bookstore coffees accompanied by a good read.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

