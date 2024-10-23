Boo! These are the most popular NJ cities to celebrate Halloween

As Halloween creeps closer and closer, you may wonder where the best cities to get your spook on are in New Jersey.

Luckily, the people at Mixbook did the legwork for you. They know that Halloween can be more than just trick or treating around the neighborhood, it can be a full-blown destination holiday.

jenifoto jenifoto loading...

They surveyed 3,000 families to discover the most coveted Halloween destinations for ghoulish family fun.

Of the top 100 cities in the U.S., three in New Jersey made the list.

#91 Pine Barrens

The Pine Barrens are home to the legendary Jersey Devil, a mythical creature that has been the subject of spooky tales for centuries. Visitors can explore the eerie, dense forests in search of the Jersey Devil, making it a perfect Halloween adventure for those who love mysterious legends and creepy folklore.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum loading...

#68 Hardwick

Hardwick’s Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, the real-life location for Camp Crystal Lake in the original Friday the 13th, occasionally opens its doors for fans of the horror franchise. Visitors can explore the camp and recognize many of the creepy locations used in the film, making it a great destination for slasher film lovers during Halloween.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Cape May is the best city in New Jersey to celebrate Halloween.

Coming in at number 24, this is what Mixbook had to say:

Cape May is known for its haunted Victorian mansions and eerie ghost tours. The town’s elegant, historic architecture makes it one of the most beautiful haunted destinations in the U.S. Visitors can enjoy trolley rides through haunted streets while hearing spooky stories about the town’s ghostly past.

Cape May ghost tracks (Urban Explorers via Youtube ) Cape May ghost tracks (Urban Explorers via Youtube ) loading...

You still have time to plan a Halloween adventure for 2024. Consider some of those cities, in the meantime, here’s how people are celebrating at home with their decorations…

New Jersey's Halloween decorations NJ1015 asked New Jerseyans to send in picture of how they've decorated their homes for Halloween. Check out these spooktacular lawns! Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.