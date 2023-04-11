Bon Jovi’s son is engaged to Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown

Early Tuesday morning it was announced via Instagram that actress, Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and actor/ model/ New Jersey royalty, Jake Bongiovi, 20, are engaged.

Brown is best known for her role of Eleven on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” and while he’s an actor in his own right, Bongiovi is best known for being the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi (sorry, Jake).

For New Jersey fans of “Stranger Things” (like yours truly), this is practically our royal wedding.

Brown announced the engagement by posting a photo of her and Bongiovi, quoting the Taylor Swift song “Lover.” “I’ve love you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote, showing off her new ring.

Short and sweet: Bongiovi simply captioned “Forever.”

The two have been dating since the summer of 2021.

Several of Brown’s “Stranger Things” costars have already expressed their happiness for the couple in Instagram comments.

Noah Schnapp, the actress' close friend who plays Will Byers, commented “OH MY GOD CONGRATS” on Brown’s post.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who played (mild spoilers) Henry Creel in season four, posted “❤️❤️❤️🔥” on Bongiovi’s photos.

Between planning a wedding and the filming of “Stranger Things 5” in the next few months, Millie Bobby Brown is set to have quite a busy 2023/ 2024!

Welcome to the New Jersey family, Millie! Words of warning, though, now you're going to have to have some hard opinions on the following: Does Central Jersey exist? Is it pork roll or Taylor Ham? Where is the best pizza?

Choose wisely.

