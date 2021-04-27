Bon Jovi’s drive-in concert coming May 22 to NJ

Is this a huge announcement or the tree that fell in the forest when there was no one there to hear it? You tell me.

Bon Jovi is coming to a drive-in movie theater near you for a concert. But it's not in person. And it's not live. It's a recorded concert by Bon Jovi that will play on the big screen at 300 drive-in and indoor movie theaters across the country all at the same time, on May 22. A company called Encore Drive-In Nights has been doing this during the pandemic and has already brought filmed concerts by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Metallica. It has been announced that the Bon Jovi show, er, movie? will be coming to the Delsea Drive-in in Vineland next month.

Encore Drive-In Nights put out a statement saying, “Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season! The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows, whether it’s because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way.”

What is this experience like? Here's a promotional video Encore put out.

So, really, this is a concert film, not a concert. Of course they're trying to make it seem like they've reinvented the wheel here, but concert films are nothing new. The Beatles at Shea Stadium will predate many reading this. This one, according to Encore's website, will cost you $68 to see from the cozy comfort of your car and will cover up to 6 people. Depending on the venue some additional fees may apply. Tickets go on sale here Friday April 29 at 12 pm.

Listen, if it gets you out for a night and you've had major pandemic boredom, you miss live concerts, I'm not blaming you for going. But to me a live concert is just that; live, not recorded. The performer is right in front of you, feeding off your energy and you feeding off theirs. It's a magical connection that a project like this, while fun, just can't replicate in my opinion. No hate for Jon Bon Jovi; the guy has a good heart and has done some amazingly kind and charitable things. I hope it works out well for all involved. I just won't be there.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.