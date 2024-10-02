Bon Jovi will join Stephen Colbert at NJPAC this fall

How New Jersey is this?

Two Jersey guys will be sharing the stage at the Montclair Film Festival in downtown Newark later this month.

According to a release, Jon Bon Jovi is set to be the guest of honor and join The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 8 p.m.

While born and raised outside of the Garden State, Colbert now resides in Montclair. Meanwhile, Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and raised in various NJ towns.

They’re set to sit down for a conversation about the Jersey-born rocker’s life and career.

No stranger to charitable endeavors, Jon Bon Jovi has raised millions to aid the working poor, the homeless, and the hungry in New Jersey and beyond.

Jon and Dorothea Bon Jovi joined Gov. Phil Murphy and Tammy Murphy at their new restaurant at Rutgers-Newark. (Office of the Governor)

According to Montclair Film Artistic Director and Co-Head Tom Hall

We are thrilled to welcome Jon Bon Jovi to the Montclair Film Festival and to share what promises to be a special evening of conversation.

As an artist who embodies empathy and community, Jon’s work represents the values that inspire everything we do at Montclair Film. We look forward to a wonderful night.

Tickets went on sale today for NJPAC members. For the general public, they will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 4.

You can find the ticketing information here

