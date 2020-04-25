Bon Jovi in the news and in Craig Allen’s music library

New Jersey music has been in the news, and on the air with increasing "frequency" lately, due to COVID-19.

Specifically, Bon Jovi music.

With Jon Bon Jovi taking part in the "Jersey 4 Jersey" TV pandemic awareness and support program.

And, with Bon Jovi announcing the cancellation of their summer concert tour...a spokesperson saying:

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer.

Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.”

So, I'm thinking this is a good time to check my personal music library to see what I can grab off the shelf, and listen to in my (limited) spare time.

What I'm finding out is...I don't have as much Bon Jovi on my shelf as I thought, unless you count the "Cross Road" greatest hits disc.

I was so sure that I had the "New Jersey" album. Seriously.

So, when things get "back to normal," one of the first things I'm gong to do is go to the "used record store."

I like to hold the CDs (and vinyl) in my hand. There's a thrill to physically flipping through bins, versus clicking and ordering online.

But, that's just me.

And, I'm keeping my Bon Jovi "trading card."