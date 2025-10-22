Bon Jovi is back on tour. The gritty industrious rock and roll band will continue with several shows at Madison Square Garden, then a trip across the big blue pond to play Edinburgh, Scotland, Dublin, Ireland and London, England.

The last time we saw Bon Jovi on stage as a group, it was in April of 2022.

Latest version of Forever

Jon Bon Jovi suffered a throat ailment which affected his vocal cords and his ability to sing. Thanks to terrific doctors and Jon’s diligent approach, his voice is now back and strong again.

So strong that the band cut a new album Forever that was released last year, and an updated version of the album Forever the Legendary Edition drops this Friday, October 24.

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi - Inside (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) loading...

2026 tour details, kicking off at MSG

Bon Jovi will kick off his tour in July 2026 at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City. There, he and the band will set camp for four big concerts on the following dates:

🎟️ July 7, 2026

🎟️ July 9, 2026

🎟️ July 12, 2026

🎟️ July 14, 2026

From New York, the tour moves to Europe for three shows:

August 28, 2026 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh, Scotland

August 30, 2026 - Croke Park Dublin, Ireland

September 4, 2026 - Wembley Stadium London, England

You can sign up on the band's website for a chance to try and purchase tickets for the Madison Square Garden shows starting with an artist presale on Monday, October 27.

You can also try to purchase tickets for the United Kingdom shows on the Bon Jovi site.

It is great to see Jon feeling better and back on the road, many people are waiting to hear and see Bon Jovi again.

