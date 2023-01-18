Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious.
Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
During a search of the Nutley Parkside Apartments building on William Street, which houses Nutley senior housing, the woman's body was found unresponsive on the roof.
She was pronounced dead on the roof. Petracco said a cause of death is pending from the medical examiner.
He did not disclose the identity of the woman.
"It is very sad to see our loved ones pass away, even sadder to learn she may have inadvertently wandered on the roof, in this cold weather," Petracco said in a statement.
An investigation continues into what led the woman to the roof.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.