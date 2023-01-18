Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building

NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious.

Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.

During a search of the Nutley Parkside Apartments building on William Street, which houses Nutley senior housing, the woman's body was found unresponsive on the roof.

She was pronounced dead on the roof. Petracco said a cause of death is pending from the medical examiner.

He did not disclose the identity of the woman.

"It is very sad to see our loved ones pass away, even sadder to learn she may have inadvertently wandered on the roof, in this cold weather," Petracco said in a statement.

An investigation continues into what led the woman to the roof.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Controversial List of New Jersey's Worst Small Towns