Body found in CA confirmed as NJ woman, 30, missing since June

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Human remains found in the Southern California desert this month have been identified as those of a Hunterdon County woman who went missing early this past summer, authorities said Thursday.

The coroner's office positively identified the remains to be Lauren Cho, 30, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

"The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results," it said. "No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result."

The remains were found Oct. 9 in rugged, open desert in Yucca Valley.

Cho had been missing since June 28, when she reportedly walked away from an Air BnB residence in the area where she was staying.

She has been remembered as a talented vocalist with a Bachelor of Music Degree from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, according a website setup by friends after Cho, known as "El" by her loved ones, was reported missing.

Cho previously taught high school music in Irvington and was a former section leader of a church choir in Lambertville, before having moved west earlier this year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey