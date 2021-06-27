ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured as a result of an explosion on a boat at a marina, police said.

State police, firefighters and emergency medical responders were called Friday afternoon to the blast on a 33-foot Sea Ray at the Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

One person on another vessel was injured by flying debris, State Police said. That person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

No other vessels were damaged, police said. The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.