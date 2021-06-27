Boat explosion at Atlantic City, NJ marina leaves 1 person hurt
ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured as a result of an explosion on a boat at a marina, police said.
State police, firefighters and emergency medical responders were called Friday afternoon to the blast on a 33-foot Sea Ray at the Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, The Press of Atlantic City reported.
One person on another vessel was injured by flying debris, State Police said. That person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.
No other vessels were damaged, police said. The cause of the blast remains under investigation.
