#BlueFriday: NJ Trooper saves woman from jumping off an overpass

New Jersey State Police vehicle (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Trooper Robert Waldrop is our #BlueFriday honoree for today. He’s a hero and a young woman is alive today because of his quick thinking and action.

Trooper Waldrop pushed his arm through the chain link fence separating him from the distraught woman and grabbed her shirt preventing her from jumping from a pedestrian overpass. Trooper Waldrop exemplifies the bravery, dedication and commitment of our New Jersey State Troopers. Here’s the post from the New Jersey State Police facebook page:

