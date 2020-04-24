BlueFriday: NJ Trooper saves woman from jumping off an overpass

Trooper Robert Waldrop is our #BlueFriday honoree for today. He’s a hero and a young woman is alive today because of his quick thinking and action.

Trooper Waldrop pushed his arm through the chain link fence separating him from the distraught woman and grabbed her shirt preventing her from jumping from a pedestrian overpass. Trooper Waldrop exemplifies the bravery, dedication and commitment of our New Jersey State Troopers. Here’s the post from the New Jersey State Police facebook page:

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: