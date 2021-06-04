Marlboro Police Officers Charles Wilson and Pawel Wcislo are our #BlueFriday honorees for today.

As a fire ripped through a local condo building, Officer Wilson went in and noticed that there was an elderly couple having trouble exiting.

With the help of Officer Wcislo, they were able to guide the couple out of the building before their home was lost to the raging fire. Read the full story here from our own Vin Ebenau.

Imagine the heat, the smoke and the chaos of a scene like this. Imagine staying cool and confident and just focusing on the job at hand.

The professionalism and courage displayed by these Marlboro officers is a great example of the job of all law enforcement officers. They are the ones who run toward the flames, the gun shots, and the crimes in progress. They are the ones who stand up for those in need.

Police Officers deserve respect and recognition. Remember, there isn't a social justice warrior on the other end of the 911 call, there's a cop willing to sacrifice his or her own safety to help you.

