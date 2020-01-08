ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — The "Blue Line" doughnuts sold by the Doughology doughnut shop to benefit the family of slain Jersey City police Detective Joseph Seals were a big hit but the final amount raised won't be known until Friday.

Owner Lisa Spinella told New Jersey 101.5 the shop on 1st Avenue in Atlantic Highlands sold "a lot" of the plain doughnuts with chocolate frosting and a blue stripe. People also phoned in donations as well.

The doughnuts were sold for $3 each and people bought them by the dozens, according to Spinella. All the money raised by their sale will go directly to help Seals' five children and their mother.

"I'm a mother of twins so one kid today is a lot of money so imagine having five. It's crazy," Spinella said.

Doughology is a family business with a store in Lynbrook on Long Island. They also have sold red zone doughnuts to honor fallen firefighters. The Long Island store is owned by Spinella's cousin who she said is a cancer survivor married to a retired NYPD officer. Her business partner in the newly opened Atlantic Highlands shop is also retired from NYPD.

"After my cousin survived breast cancer, she said wanted to do something to give back" and sold the blue and red-lined doughnuts, which have raised about $50,000 for fallen officers in New York. Spinella said Tuesday was her first time selling the blue-line doughnuts.

"We're all family. It runs through blood and blood, right," Spinella said.

One of the day's big customers was New Jersey State PBA president Pat Colligan who ordered 10 dozen for their annual meeting in Edison.

"Ha! You can't pass up that softball! Cops and doughnuts," Colligan told New Jersey 101.5. "A bunch of our members obviously went down after the meeting because the owner told me they mentioned it."

On a serious note, Colligan said that doughnuts won't bring Seals back but it gives the average person who is touched by the story or his heroism that day to feel like they did something more than just click a donation on the GoFundMe page.

"The Thin Blue Line means a lot to those of us in law enforcement and it just gives us some semblance of the brotherhood that exists between all of us. It's a business proudly owned and operated by law enforcement doing something for a brother that they never met," Colligan said.

Investigators say Seals was shot by David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, at the Bay View Cemetery, where Seals had been conducting a homicide investigation.

Shortly thereafter, the pair drove a U-Haul van about a mile to JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Boulevard and opened fire, killing Mindy Ferencz, 31, Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49, and Moshe Deutsch, 24, officials said.

