Blue laser pointed at plane landing at NJ’s Teterboro Airport
TETERBORO — A blue laser was pointed at a small business jet as it landed at Teterboro Airport late Tuesday afternoon.
The FAA said Air Alsie #6771 was arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul around 5 p.m. when the crew reported the cockpit was lit by the laser. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
The plane, a Dassault Falcon 7X, seats 12-16 passengers.
Knowingly aiming the light of a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime. The lasers can distract pilots during landing and takeoff and can cause them temporary blindness, according to the FAA.
The website LaserPointerSafety.com says a green laser is stronger than a blue laser but blue is still a hazard.
There were 9,725 reported laser incidents nationwide including 40 in New Jersey in 2021, according to the FAA, with 5,911 nationwide and 31 in New Jersey so far in 2022.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
