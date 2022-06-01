Police probe armed robbery outside Costco in Bergen County, NJ
MOONACHIE — A woman robbed at gunpoint of her purse in a Costco parking lot tried to fight off her attackers, according to one published report, which described the woman as an "80-year-old grandmother."
Moonachie police received a 911 call on May 26 around 4:30 p.m. about a robbery in the lot at Teterboro Landing.
The weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun, was dropped as the men took off in a dark-colored sedan with temporary plates, according to police, as reported by TapInto.
A police public information officer told the Daily Voice that at least one person recorded the incident on his cellphone without helping, according to witnesses, who also said the woman shouted "no" as she struggled with the men.
"As heroic and inspiring as that may be for this brave woman to stand her ground, we would have advised her to not risk her life over replaceable personal possessions," the officer said in the same report.
Anyone with potential information, or video of the incident, can contact Moonachie police at 201-641-9100.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
