Blizzard of &#8217;22: What your part of NJ looked like covered in snow

Blizzard of ’22: What your part of NJ looked like covered in snow

What do you do when up to 20 inches of snow fall on New Jersey? Some like me binge the new season of "Ozark" or talk about the new head coach the New York Giants hired.

Others, despite the fact that they shouldn't be driving, will find themselves behind the wheel having to go to work or whatever.

And others will send their children and pets out to play. There's nothing like the joy of kids playing in the snow, having a snowball fight or building a snowman.

I asked my followers to take pictures of where they are all across New Jersey to give us an idea of what it's like in our great state.

Here is what they sent.

 

Andrew Satkowski

My Jeep. No filter. 100% untouched. Hackettstown NJ

loading...

John Vo

You know

loading...

Melynda B. Ulrich

Over 6 inches here in Columbus.

loading...

Richard Aversa

loading...

Carol Kervitsky

Willingboro N.J.

loading...

Dan Donovan

loading...

Helen Finn

loading...

Gloria Manchester

loading...

Joe Nappi

loading...

Laurie Knott

Here’s our Sophie running early morning in New Egypt.

loading...

Dutch J Greensweight

loading...

Tom Zola

loading...

Producer Jordan

My Dog Bella in Basking Ridge

loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Your photos: First blizzard of 2022 in New Jersey

Photos from across New Jersey on Saturday morning. Along the coast, this was New Jersey's first blizzard of 2022.

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county

The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.

Categories: New Jersey News, Steve Trevelise, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top