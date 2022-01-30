Blizzard of ’22: What your part of NJ looked like covered in snow

What do you do when up to 20 inches of snow fall on New Jersey? Some like me binge the new season of "Ozark" or talk about the new head coach the New York Giants hired.

Others, despite the fact that they shouldn't be driving, will find themselves behind the wheel having to go to work or whatever.

And others will send their children and pets out to play. There's nothing like the joy of kids playing in the snow, having a snowball fight or building a snowman.

I asked my followers to take pictures of where they are all across New Jersey to give us an idea of what it's like in our great state.

Here is what they sent.

Andrew Satkowski

My Jeep. No filter. 100% untouched. Hackettstown NJ

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T174049.333 loading...

John Vo

You know

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T174258.458 loading...

Melynda B. Ulrich

Over 6 inches here in Columbus.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T174003.834 loading...

Richard Aversa

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T175316.437 loading...

Carol Kervitsky

Willingboro N.J.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T175039.406 loading...

Dan Donovan

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T174723.507 loading...

Helen Finn

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T175128.435 loading...

Gloria Manchester

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T175217.453 loading...

Joe Nappi

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T180728.396 loading...

Laurie Knott

Here’s our Sophie running early morning in New Egypt.

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T174936.429 loading...

Dutch J Greensweight

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T174849.981 loading...

Tom Zola

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T175449.435 loading...

Producer Jordan

My Dog Bella in Basking Ridge

attachment-Untitled design - 2022-01-29T175903.778 loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Your photos: First blizzard of 2022 in New Jersey Photos from across New Jersey on Saturday morning. Along the coast, this was New Jersey's first blizzard of 2022.