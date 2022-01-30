Blizzard of ’22: What your part of NJ looked like covered in snow
What do you do when up to 20 inches of snow fall on New Jersey? Some like me binge the new season of "Ozark" or talk about the new head coach the New York Giants hired.
Others, despite the fact that they shouldn't be driving, will find themselves behind the wheel having to go to work or whatever.
And others will send their children and pets out to play. There's nothing like the joy of kids playing in the snow, having a snowball fight or building a snowman.
I asked my followers to take pictures of where they are all across New Jersey to give us an idea of what it's like in our great state.
Here is what they sent.
Andrew Satkowski
My Jeep. No filter. 100% untouched. Hackettstown NJ
John Vo
You know
Melynda B. Ulrich
Over 6 inches here in Columbus.
Richard Aversa
Carol Kervitsky
Willingboro N.J.
Dan Donovan
Helen Finn
Gloria Manchester
Joe Nappi
Laurie Knott
Here’s our Sophie running early morning in New Egypt.
Dutch J Greensweight
Tom Zola
Producer Jordan
My Dog Bella in Basking Ridge
