‘Blinded By The Light’ premiere had Bruce in audience

A Muslim kid from Pakistan living in England whose newfound love for the American music of Bruce Springsteen confuses his family and drives an even bigger wedge between them.

Oh, THAT old tired plot!

Yes that's sarcasm, because this movie, Blinded By The Light, sounds amazing and original and funny and I'm dying to see it. Wednesday night in Asbury Park at the Paramount Theater, it premiered.

You don't have to guess who was there. Would he miss it? Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa were seen walking the red carpet together. Actor Viveik Kalra, star of Blinded By The Light, was shocked.

"No one told me that was going to happen," he told reporters.

After the showing, Bruce Springsteen took the nearby stage at Convention Hall and treated everyone to a surprise performance with Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes. According to Jay Lustig at NJArts.net, the Boss did four tunes: '"Talk to Me," "634-5789" (a Wilson Pickett song - see video below), "Sherry Darling" and "Having a Party."

Blinded By The Light opens nationwide Aug. 16 and its soundtrack will drop Aug. 9.

