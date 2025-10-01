On Sunday, Oct. 12, before I join my friend Chef Umberto on his float for the annual Columbus Day Parade in Seaside Heights, I'll be joining my friend, Pastor Dominick Cuozzo, who's the former mayor in Plumsted for a special event.

We'll be gathering at the Bible Baptist Church on Lakewood Avenue in New Egypt.

I'll be speaking with the kids during the morning children's Sunday School and then at the regular 10:30 Church Service, and will be talking with church members about getting involved locally and voting our values.

As the saying goes, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing".

If we are going to turn our state around and make it safer, more prosperous, more affordable and protect the rights for parents, kids, families and small business owners, we must act locally.

It's time to do what the Democrats did after losing the gubernatorial contest in 1993. They reset their party and dug in to elect mayors, council members, commissioners and school board members.

That groundswell built up over eight years and by 2001, they not only elected a governor but swept both houses of the Legislature, reversing a veto-proof majority for the former GOP governor.

Think about that turnaround.

When I hear the current GOP and Democratic candidates sounding similar with no solid plan to lower energy costs, taxes or insurance costs, it's clear that we the people must act and protect ourselves.

No one is coming in to save the day. Each of us must take on the responsibility of speaking out, standing up and doing whatever we can, even if all you can do is vote.

Join me for a powerful message and call to action on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Register here.

