It's not often that I bring out the ladder and climb up on the roof between our outside storage shed and our garage. But when I do, it's to make sure that a large American flag is in a prominent place to be seen from the road.

When flying the flag turns into a rooftop adventure

I posted some of the pics to Instagram on Monday and man did I hear it from my colleagues.

Apparently, unless you are a professional roofer, there is an age cut-off where heading up the ladder to the roof is, well, frowned upon.

The funny thing is, I don't like heights but choose to climb to the top because I don't want to hire someone to for what should be a 15-minute job of hanging the flag. Of course, the first trip up the ladder came right after Jodi said, "wait for me, I'll be right back."

I went up anyway to get the job done.

The ladder lesson I learned the hard way

So, what do you think happened?

The first thing is I learned that there are certain parts of the outside concrete that are not secure enough for a ladder. After the ladder slid a few inches on me as I got on the flat portion of the roof, I had to pull it up and re-deploy to a gravel areas that was much more secure.

Then because I didn't have a spotter on the ground making sure the flag was straight, it was crooked. So, back up I went.

Why the right gear matters

Some made fun of my equipment, specifically the use of knee pads, but once you've been on a hot black roof in the summer trying to adjust the flag after a steady wind, you figure out the right equipment matters.

What's a project around the house you insist on doing?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

