What could go wrong? A Jersey guy, a ladder, and one big flag
It's not often that I bring out the ladder and climb up on the roof between our outside storage shed and our garage. But when I do, it's to make sure that a large American flag is in a prominent place to be seen from the road.
When flying the flag turns into a rooftop adventure
I posted some of the pics to Instagram on Monday and man did I hear it from my colleagues.
Apparently, unless you are a professional roofer, there is an age cut-off where heading up the ladder to the roof is, well, frowned upon.
The funny thing is, I don't like heights but choose to climb to the top because I don't want to hire someone to for what should be a 15-minute job of hanging the flag. Of course, the first trip up the ladder came right after Jodi said, "wait for me, I'll be right back."
I went up anyway to get the job done.
The ladder lesson I learned the hard way
So, what do you think happened?
The first thing is I learned that there are certain parts of the outside concrete that are not secure enough for a ladder. After the ladder slid a few inches on me as I got on the flat portion of the roof, I had to pull it up and re-deploy to a gravel areas that was much more secure.
Then because I didn't have a spotter on the ground making sure the flag was straight, it was crooked. So, back up I went.
Why the right gear matters
Some made fun of my equipment, specifically the use of knee pads, but once you've been on a hot black roof in the summer trying to adjust the flag after a steady wind, you figure out the right equipment matters.
What's a project around the house you insist on doing?
Hit us up with pics in the free New Jersey 101.5 app.
