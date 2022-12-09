Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September.

Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.

A Clinton police officer followed the group as they left the scene.

They failed to stop for the marked police vehicle and instead sped onto westbound Route 22 and 78, getting off the road at Exit 11 for Route 173 in Union Township (Hunterdon), according to DeRosa.

Motorcyclists allegedly involved in a beating and robbery on Cokesbury Road in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County (Clinton Township Police) Motorcyclists allegedly involved in a beating and robbery on Cokesbury Road in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County (Clinton Township Police) loading...

The motorcyclists on Thursday were identified as Moshe Lew, 24, of Brooklyn; Bryan Florez, 25, Staten Island' Kumarsarju Jadav, 30, of Staten Island; Morkus Abdelmaseh 26, of Staten Island; and Jason Kish, 25, of Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Lew received sixteen traffic summonses for his role in the incident.

Florez, Jadav, Abdelmaseh, and Kish were charged with second-degree eluding in a motor vehicle and received numerous traffic summonses for reckless driving, speeding, improper passing, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and improper display of registration, committed during the eluding.

Additional charges are under review, according to the chief.

The motorcyclists are not in custody.

DeRosa asked anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010 or online at CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com.

Previous reporting by Dino Flammia was used in this report.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

