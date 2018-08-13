Bike, Laugh, Heal- comedy tour bikes through New Jersey

One of the funniest hours ever on my show was last Wednesday night when comedian Mara Marek came in to co-host "Jersey's Opening Lines" Mara who's known for her "Happily Never After" podcast is a survivor of domestic abuse and is embarking of a cross country bike tour stopping in comedy clubs across the country to raise both money and awareness. Mara's journey was featured in the Today show Friday, Kicks off at Caroline's in New York City Monday Aug 13 then comes to the Comedy Cove in Springfield on Tuesday Aug 14.

"Our goal is to raise one million dollars to prevent domestic violence and support survivors on their journey to safety, health, and laughter" says Marek. Joining Mara in various cities across the tour will be podcast partner Andrew Collin also a comedian. If the show is half as funny as Mara was in studio with me, it's well worth the price of admission. Either way, your money's going for a great cause. To purchase tickets for the shows, go to www.BikeLaughHeal.org.

More from New Jersey 101.5: