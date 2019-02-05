Big weekend coming up for the #SpeakingPodcast crew!

Two events on Saturday night, February 9th, to choose from!

I'll be in Atlantic City at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with my friend Michael Martocci and his Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra playing all of Sinatra's great hits. Plus, I'll bring you three stars from the Sopranos, Vincent Pastore , Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa LIVE and on stage giving you a first hand look behind the scenes of the iconic show. Still a few tickets left and you can get them HERE !

Meanwhile, my podcast co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black will be performing at the Comedy Cabaret in Glassboro, which is located at the landmark Americana restaurant. It's a double headliner event with Jessica hosting two great performers: Jay Black and Missy Grynkiewicz.

Looking forward to seeing you this weekend!

