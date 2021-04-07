Big news for NJ Krispy Kreme lovers

An American tradition with five locations in New Jersey, Krispy Kreme is everyone’s favorite donut. (Everyone with sense, that is) and their latest announcement has everyone drooling. Krispy Kreme has brought Oreo to its menu, and people (especially me) simply cannot contain their excitement. Why is this so crazy, you ask? For the first time in their 84 years of business, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with another brand to create a new glazed donut flavor. Cookie lovers have been awaiting this type of collaboration and until April 18th, they can indulge in as many Oreo-flavored donuts as they want. There are two Oreo donuts to choose from: Oreo glazed, and Oreo cookie over the top, but if you’re smart you’ll just order both.

The Oreo glazed donut is your typical Krispy Kreme donut base, but to make it even more insane, it’s covered in Oreo glaze and filled with cookies and creme. On top there’s an ice cream drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces. Not satisfied yet? Moving on to the Oreo cookie donut, things get a little more exciting. This donut is the same as the Oreo glaze, but has an entire layer of cookies and creme filling on top, along with a delicious and oversized Oreo Wafer.

This donut is seriously an Oreo lover’s dream. Krispy Kreme has partnered with Oreo in the past, but never for a glaze. While this flavor is only available until April 18th, theres hope that its success will lead to more collaborations with Oreo, as well as other popular dessert brands. Krispy Kreme is known for their delicious flavor releases, but this one seems like it may be the best one yet. If you aren’t drooling after reading this, I think you oughta read it again. You must’ve missed some thing. I’ll be driving out of my way tomorrow.

