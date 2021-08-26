Another stupid incentive to get vaxxed hits NJ (Opinion)

We all remember that period of vaccine hesitancy that was almost a downright embarrassment for public health officials. When huge vaccination sites were being shut down prematurely due to lack of interest. Remember the incentives private companies began offering? Only those that were in the corporate boardrooms will know for sure how many parts public responsibility versus how many parts a cheap way to get talked about those campaigns were.

Remember when Krispy Kreme was giving a free doughnut per day for the rest of the year if you showed proof of vaccination? In Cleveland a movie theater was giving free popcorn in April. In Walled Lake, Michigan a marijuana dispensary was even giving a free, rolled joint to anyone who would prove they were vaccinated.

Whatever happened to President Joe Biden's promise of $100 to anyone who would get the shot? Did that money go out? I'll assume so.

Many corporations also offered their own workers incentives to get vaccinated like free time off to accommodate the appointment. Target was giving four hours of extra pay. Other companies gave employees gift cards.

Then there was the lamest of the lame incentives; here in New Jersey a desperate Gov. Phil Murphy launched a contest for people who would get vaccinated. The randomly drawn winner would get to have dinner with him.

Remember that part earlier where we mentioned Krispy Kreme? Guess who's back.

Krispy Kreme is back at it with another ridiculous incentive. From August 30 through September 5 anyone who can prove they've had at least one COVID-19 shot will receive two free doughnuts.

Yes, a whopping TWO doughnuts. One would be their original glazed and the other their new glazed heart-shaped doughnut. Once this is done, don't panic, you can still carry on with their original glazed doughnut a day incentive. Man, those vaccine cards must be covered in finger glaze by now.

I've said it before but this bears repeating.

Yes, we should all get vaccinated if we are medically eligible.

No, it should not be mandated by the government.

Yes, it's cute that these companies want to 'promote' a vaccination.

No, I don't believe they're not actually just promoting themselves.

Yes, this is far too serious and personal of a decision to be swayed by a stupid free doughnut, free beer, or free anything else business has tried.

The real incentive here should be that the delta variant has brought COVID-19 roaring back and it's now hitting much younger people including children. Many state's hospital systems are strained. Caring about others and yourself should be the true incentive. However those who refuse to listen to the science and who fear the vaccine will not be bought.

For the few who might be lured in by this latest dumb incentive I will point out there are five Krispy Kreme locations in New Jersey; Jersey City, Collingswood, Paramus, East Rutherford and Springfield.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

