Big New Jersey country music festival reveals its headliners

The TidalWave Music Festival is returning to Atlantic City in 2023 and the lineup is impressive!

Country stars Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and Brooks & Dunn will be the headliners for the three day celebration of country music.

Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Randy Houser, Corey Kent, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Lily Rose, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hailey Whitters, DeeJay Silver and more will also perform.

The legendary Brooks & Dunn

The festival will take place from Aug. 11-13 with the presale of tickets Dec. 13 and the public sale on Dec. 16.

Get tickets at tidalwavefest.com (passes start at $259)

TidalWave is presented by Country Nation and Live Nation in partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the City of Atlantic City.

The other big Jersey Shore country event is the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach in Wildwood on June 15-18; the headliners for that festival are Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, and Kid Rock. Visit barefootcountrymusicfest.com for more info.

